Whether you're ready to move beyond spreadsheets or simply replace legacy CRM tools, any one can bigin their CRM journey and grow their business. Choose one of our pre-defined templates or simply get started by customizing the CRM for your business in no time.
Let's face it—running a business is hard. Managing customer data with spreadsheets makes it harder.
The best way to use spreadsheets to manage customer relationships is not to use them. While it might be very tempting to fire up multiple spreadsheets and start tracking all your customer information from there, things can get very challenging as you grow.
Top reasons
why people switch from spreadsheets
- 23% Poor customer data visibility.
- 21% Data duplication and manual entry.
- 18% Risk of losing data.
- 16% Security concerns.
- 12% Difficult to share data.
- 10% Others.
Bigin easily transforms your day-to-day customer processes into actionable pipelines. From qualifying leads to closing deals to managing important after-sales operations—Bigin connects your different teams to work together so that you can offer the best possible experience to your customers. Say goodbye to missing follow-ups, manual data entry, lack of team communication, and information silos. Just Bigin today!
Unify all your customer-facing operations within a single Bigin account and experience the freedom of not relying on a bunch of complex tools to manage your business operations.
Having every piece of customer information stored in your Bigin account means your customer-facing teams have access to a comprehensive picture of your leads and customers, thereby equipped to handle customer relations and interactions more effectively.
Communication is the key to good customer relationships. To enable seamless communication with customers, Bigin supports multiple channels, including email, phone calls, WhatsApp, social media, meetings and forms.
Do your routine tasks make you feel like you're stuck in a rut? With Bigin's easy-to-create workflows, free yourself from monotony and focus on crucial decisions that require your attention.
Agility in operations and decision-making is crucial for small and micro businesses, which is why Bigin is committed to being mobile-first. Enjoy the convenience of having complete access to business information wherever you go, anytime you need it.
Bigin's highly extensive developer platform to connect to any external source
There is no other CRM at this value proposition. Bigin CRM completely meets our requirements. We could immediately see the value addition. More power to Bigin by Zoho CRM!
Bigin is reasonably priced and easy to set up. It integrates with a lot of other products via Zapier. It is a great solution to get our small company started without breaking the bank.
The most simple CRM to start with! One-stop point for all your clients interactions The best integrations!
My experience with the Bigin CRM and training team has been beyond expectation. I feel blessed to have found a CRM that is easy to use and has thought of every aspect of my clients journey to be at my fingertips! I can finally see the dream of being able to run my business somewhat remotely, becoming more of a reality.
Bigin is very user friendly. It helps with keeping track of sales & deliveries.I really like the part of adding Notes as it helps my team follow up on the different stages of where the sales and deliveries are.
Bigin has helped our organization accurately track our transactions and enhanced our communication with our clients and within the organization.
The value that Zoho provides is outstanding. Bigin is both powerful and intuitive to use.
The most user-friendly software that I have come across. A perfect package for non-technical users to start off with. With a non-technical mindset, it has been effortless to hop on to Bigin.
Pretty good cheap CRM. One of the best Deal Management CRMs out there. A total value for money.
We're hooked on Bigin! With the option to handle multiple pipelines, our team has utmost clarity on the statuses of deals we are in work with. For our on-field representatives, the mobile app has been a game-changer, to say the least. Daily tasks were never easier, thanks to the activity module and dashboards. We are OBSESSED with Bigin!
As a very early stage startup, we were looking for a CRM which is easy to set up and use and which gives some flexibility of configuration while being cost-efficient. With, Bigin by Zoho CRM, we were able to find the right balance.
Bigin is easy, its fun and provides the information we need to manage our pipeline, sales and clients.
Bigin is a very complete CRM. Bigin definitely is helping our organization to manage our sales process and to closing more deals!
I chose 'Bigin' because of their value and incredible superior customer service. They really care about small-to-medium sized organizations like ours, whether you're very CRM experienced or lightly so. Every business needs a CRM these days. 'Bigin' really presents a better value and are quite robust yet simple to use. Very pleased!
Bigin is exactly what we needed to start. It's simple enough to quickly get a grasp of how it works and at the same time has everything you need to start building your small business. It helps you keep on top of things and organize your work. Since I've started with Bigin 2 months ago we already had a 100% increase in shops we sell our product to.