I chose 'Bigin' because of their value and incredible superior customer service. They really care about small-to-medium sized organizations like ours, whether you're very CRM experienced or lightly so. Every business needs a CRM these days. 'Bigin' really presents a better value and are quite robust yet simple to use. Very pleased!

Bigin is exactly what we needed to start. It's simple enough to quickly get a grasp of how it works and at the same time has everything you need to start building your small business. It helps you keep on top of things and organize your work. Since I've started with Bigin 2 months ago we already had a 100% increase in shops we sell our product to.